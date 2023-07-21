The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research is pleased to welcome two new faculty members, Chiwei Yan and Ying Cui this fall. Cui and Yan are engaged in innovative research to address emerging challenges in various fields, including transportation, public health policy, online platforms, and foundations of data science.

Chiwei Yan

Chiwei Yan received his Ph.D. from the Operations Research Center at MIT. Before joining Berkeley IEOR, he taught at the University of Washington, Seattle, and served as Senior Data Scientist for Uber’s Marketplace Group, where he designed the rider surge pricing algorithm. His research centers around transportation and logistics systems, with a recent focus on emerging problems in online platforms. He aims to study the fundamental properties of these problems, using tools from optimization, game theory, stochastic modeling, and statistics to propose data-driven and practical solutions for implementation.

Ying Cui

Ying Cui completed her Ph.D. in Mathematics at the National University of Singapore. Cui’s research focuses on the mathematical foundation of data science, emphasizing optimization techniques for operations research, machine learning, and statistical estimations. She is particularly interested in leveraging nonsmoothness to design efficient algorithms for large-scale nonlinear optimization problems. She co-authors the recently published monograph “Modern Nonconvex Nondifferenable Optimization.”

Please join us in welcoming Professor Chiwei Yan and Professor Ying Cui to Berkeley IEOR!

