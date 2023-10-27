Berkeley IEOR senior and co-founder of Helio 8, Abhigyan Biswas, stood out at last month’s TechCrunch Disrupt convention in San Francisco. His startup, backed by NASA, focuses on pioneering food growth in space.

“It’s just been an insane, innovative, crazy journey,” said Abhigyan to Fox KTVU reporters, “We’re backed by NASA, and so we’re working on growing food in space. But fundamentally, what we’re thinking about is the existential question of human survival.”

The convention saw record attendance and reaffirmed San Francisco’s position as the epicenter for tech innovation and investment, drawing entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe.

Read Full Article

Story Source

Original Article written by Jana Katsuyama for KTVU FOX 2