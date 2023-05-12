Katie Emily Kenny, 2023 Jengyee Prize Winner

We are delighted to announce that Katie Kenny is this year’s Jengyee Prize – Leadership for a Better World winner. Established in 2010, the Jengyee Prize recognizes undergraduate students who demonstrate outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to advancing a better world. Katie exemplifies these qualities through her exceptional leadership and numerous community projects and initiatives.

About this year’s winner:

Katie Kenny, a rising senior biological engineering student, has been using her creativity and problem-solving skills to help others ever since she was young. After learning to sew as a child, Katie began sewing hats for the unhoused in her community while inspiring others to join her. As a high school student, Katie volunteered at a food bank and started The Care Package Club, creating over 200 care packages for those experiencing homelessness in Sacramento.

During the pandemic, when Katie was just beginning her journey at UC Berkeley, she spent time outside of class sewing masks for the retirement home where she worked as a server. At the height of the pandemic, Katie regularly delivered food to residents’ rooms to ensure social distancing and took on extra responsibilities when her coworkers became sick with COVID-19.

Katie recently used her engineering background to create an oral iPad stylus for a young girl born with a rare musculoskeletal condition. After successfully developing the young girl’s device, Katie went on to utilize an on-campus machine shop to help lower the cost of the iPad stylus by 3D printing its components.

Currently, Katie serves as the Wellness Coordinator at the Suitcase Clinic, a humanitarian student organization, and volunteer community that offers free health and social services to underserved populations. At the Suitcase Clinic, Katie trains volunteers and ensures necessary supplies are stocked for guests.

Congratulations, Katie, for being this year’s Jengyee Prize winner!

About the Award

The Jengyee prize is given in memory of Jengyee Liang, who earned a B.S. in 2005 from the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) Department in the College of Engineering, and who tragically passed away on November 10, 2008. Jengyee is remembered for her leadership, kindness, and her commitment to building a better world.

