Berkeley IEOR Distinguished Professor Ken Goldberg

In a recent op-ed, Chancellor Carol T. Christ shed light on the vast contributions of UC Berkeley to the ever-evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the article, Christ highlights the pioneering endeavors of Berkeley IEOR Distinguished Professor, Ken Goldberg, and his unwavering and interdisciplinary commitment to comprehensively exploring the depths of AI. Recently, Professor Goldberg curated a public lecture series featuring talks on the complex, exciting, and at times frightening dimensions of AI. Speakers for the lecture series include Berkeley Alumni and ChatGPT co-founder John Shulman and computer science Professor Stuart Russell. Chancellor Christ emphasized the importance of the series, stating, “The talks, available on our website, are an absolute must-see.”

UC Berkeley’s AI Lecture Series