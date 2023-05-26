Photo Credit: Noah Berger

Last week marked a significant milestone as the College of Engineering celebrated nearly 2,000 students who earned bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees. Among this year’s graduating cohort, Berkeley IEOR granted degrees to 27 ORMS undergraduates, 64 IEOR undergraduates, 139 masters of engineering, 76 masters of analytics, 14 masters of science, and 12 PhD students.

The festivities commenced on Monday, May 16, with the Master of Engineering (MEng) graduation reception organized by the Fung Institute. MEng students from BioE, IEOR, EECS, and more gathered on Mudd Hall Lawn to commemorate their remarkable achievements and embark on exciting new journeys as engineers ready to thrive in industry.

On Wednesday, the College hosted ceremonies for master’s and undergraduate students — with a small Berkeley IEOR-organized reception sandwiched in between. During the reception, Department Chair and Professor Alper Atamturk delivered welcome remarks that underscored the value of cultivating connections with fellow graduates. He emphasized the exceptional nature of their IEOR training, reminding students that as the sole IEOR department in the UC system, they now join a select group of UC alumni equipped with an unparalleled analytical prowess, poised to tackle challenges across diverse sectors of the economy.

The reception also featured a heartfelt student address by Ally Novales (MS IEOR’ 23). Ally also encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the unique, impactful skills they have acquired as IEOR students, saying, “IEOR gives us the framework to innovate and reimagine things to be better, faster, and make more sense. We’re good at making things better. In these next few years, you’ll probably use what you’ve learned in IEOR more than you’d think.”

The celebrations culminated on May 18 with the first-ever doctoral commencement for the College, where our Ph.D. graduates proudly adorned their hoods and took center stage.

Berkeley IEOR Commencement Webpage