The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research is thrilled to welcome two new faculty members for the Fall 2024 academic semester.

Phillip Kerger joins as an Assistant Teaching Professor, with a focus on pedagogical innovation and academic program development. He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University, where he specialized in optimization and quantum algorithms. His work at NASA’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory further honed his expertise in distributed quantum algorithms.

Huiwen Jia joins as an Assistant Professor in Sustainable and Resilient Supply Chains. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and previously worked as an Applied Scientist at Amazon. Her research includes stochastic and robust optimization, machine learning, and sustainable service system design, with applications in transportation and revenue management. Jia will teach courses on supply chain management, equipping students with a comprehensive understanding of the field.

Kerger and Jia each bring a deep commitment to research and teaching, further strengthening the department’s dedication to academic excellence and innovation.