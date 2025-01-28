Berkeley IEOR is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Yee as the new chair of the department’s Advisory Board. A member since 2021, Carolyn has been a driving force in advancing the department’s mission. Among her notable contributions, Carolyn was keynote speaker for the IISE student chapter conference and played an instrumental role in the recent ABET accreditation review. Carolyn succeeds Terry Duryea (BS ’76), Nancy Blachman (MS ’79), Larry Rosenberger (MS ’74), and Professor Emeritus Bob Oliver, continuing the tradition of strong advisory board leadership.



The IEOR Advisory Board is composed of esteemed alumni and industry leaders who meet annually to provide strategic guidance and insights that shape the department’s vision and impact. Recently, the board launched an ambitious “Decade of Growth” initiative, aiming to expand the department’s faculty by 15 members over the next ten years.



Carolyn brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to her new position. Her illustrious career includes prominent roles at Hewlett-Packard and Intuit, where she currently serves as Vice President of Technical Program Management. At Intuit, Carolyn leads the CTO’s strategic planning, operational frameworks, and innovation programs, delivering impactful outcomes for customers worldwide. She earned her BS in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from UC Berkeley and an MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.



“With its diverse expertise and perspectives, the board is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change and make a lasting impact,” said Yee. “As advisory board chair, I am excited to contribute to the department’s continued success.”



Berkeley IEOR is thrilled to welcome Carolyn’s leadership as the department continues to foster the next generation of innovators and leaders in industrial engineering and operations research.



For more information, visit the ieor.berkeley.edu/advisory-board.