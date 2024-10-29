Berkeley IEOR faculty and students brought home several awards and honors at The 2024 Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) Annual Meeting. Below is a list of notable achievements:

Shuo Sun, PhD candidate, was named a finalist for the Revenue Management and Pricing Section’s 2024 Jeff McGill Student Paper Award for her paper, “A Unified Algorithmic Framework for Dynamic Assortment Optimization under MNL Choice.”

Professor Emeritus Max Shen received the highly regarded Wagner Prize, awarded for excellence in applying operations research to real-world challenges. His winning paper, “JD.com Improves Fulfillment Efficiency with Data-driven Integrated Assortment Planning and Inventory Allocation,” co-authored with Shuo Sun and colleagues, demonstrated impactful, data-driven solutions in practice.

Professor Emeritus Phil Kaminsky was also honored as a 2024 INFORMS Fellow, highlighting his leadership and extensive work in the field.

Alexandra Newman PhD ’98 was named a 2024 INFORMS Fellow, recognizing her significant contributions to operations research and the broader scientific community.

In addition to these accolades, Berkeley IEOR students, faculty, and alumni actively participated in sessions and panels throughout the conference, sharing insights and fostering connections across industry and academia.