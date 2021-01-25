Berkeley IEOR research selected as Best Paper Finalist at the 2021 American Control Conference

The work of IEOR PhD student Yuhao Ding, IEOR Associate Professor Javad Lavaei, and EECS Professor Murat Arcak has been selected as a finalist for the Best Student Paper award at the 2021 American Control Conference (ACC). The work is titled “Escaping spurious local minimum trajectories in online time-varying nonconvex optimization” and a copy of the submission can be found here.

Yuhao Ding, Javad Lavaei, Murat Arcak

The ACC is the annual conference of the American Automatic Control Council (AACC), the U.S. national member organization of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC). Society co-sponsors of the ACC are the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), IEEE Control Systems Society (IEEE-CSS), Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences Applied Probability Society (INFORMS-APS), International Society of Automation (ISA), Society for Modeling & Simulation International (SCS), and Society for Industrial & Applied Mathematics (SIAM). ACC accepts close to 1,000 papers for each conference, and only five are selected as finalists each year.

Yuhao will present the work in May 2021, and a winner will be selected shortly after. Berkeley IEOR congratulates the research team on their selection as a finalist and wishes them the best for the upcoming presentation.