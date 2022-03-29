Berkeley IEOR Ranks 2nd in the 2022 U.S. News and World Reports Rankings
According to the latest U.S. News & World Report survey, UC Berkeley’s Industrial Engineering and Operations Research graduate program ranked 2nd in the nation, with the Georgia Institute of Technology ranking 1st. Further, Berkeley’s College of Engineering also ranked 3rd in the U.S. for its overall graduate engineering programs. MIT was ranked 1st, and Stanford University was ranked 2nd in overall engineering.
The full report can be found here.