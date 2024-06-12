Pictured: Candi Yano (left) and Anand Subramanian (right)

Berkeley IEOR Professor Candi Yano was recently featured in “Subject to,” a YouTube series offering informal conversations with relevant figures in the fields of Operations Research, Combinatorial Optimization, and Logistics, hosted by Anand Subramanian, an Associate Professor at Universidade Federal da Paraíba (UFPB), Brazil.

During the episode, Professor Candi Yano discusses her extensive research on production, inventory, and logistics management, her contributions to interdisciplinary problems involving operations and marketing, and her efforts in supporting women in operations research. She also reflects on her impactful career, including her roles as department chair and associate dean, her involvement in the creation of the Manufacturing & Service Operations Management Society, (MSOM), and her editorial work with various esteemed journals. Her insights and experiences offer invaluable inspiration to students and professionals alike.

