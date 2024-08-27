Earlier this month, Berkeley IEOR hosted the second installment of its “Journey Through the World of Analytics” workshop, a three-day professional development event tailored specifically for community college educators. Faculty from over 20 community colleges participated, with many expressing high satisfaction and noting the relevance of the course materials to their teaching needs.

Throughout the workshop, UC Berkeley faculty presented cutting-edge teaching materials, showcasing topics such as reinforcement learning, financial engineering, Python programming, and more. These sessions were designed to equip community college faculty with the tools and knowledge to inspire their students to pursue careers analytics, and pave the way for community college students to join UC Berkeley’s top-ranked Bachelor of Arts in Analytics and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research programs, leading to lucrative and fulfilling careers.

This workshop was organized in collaboration with the NSF Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute for Advances in Optimization (AI4OPT). It complements AI4OPT’s research mission by advancing an educational vision that creates clear pathways for AI in engineering, from high school through to graduate education. Utilizing a “teach the teachers” approach, this initiative aims to maximize its impact and reach. It is a key part of the College of Engineering’s mission to strengthen pathways to UC Berkeley for community college students.