Berkeley IEOR graduate Courtney Z. Chow (BS IEOR’ 16) joins a different kind of class for 2023: The Forbes 30-under-30. Established ten years ago, the Forbes Under 30 list recognizes tomorrow’s brightest young innovators, trailblazers, and disruptors working to solve the world’s biggest problems – on their own terms.

As Vice President of technology and software-focused investment firm Battery Ventures, Chow develops and co-leads the firm’s consumer practice. According to magazine editors, “Chow has invested more than $325 million across 14 companies to date, including Modern Health, Belong and Forte, representing the firm on the boards of nine. In the last 12 months, she’s also spearheaded Battery’s geographic expansion into Latin America and led the firm’s first two investments into the region in Flash and Xepelin.”

When announcing Chow’s nomination, Battery Ventures General Partner Roger Lee noted, “What really sets Courtney apart is her unmatched, tireless work ethic, which she attributes to her family, who emigrated from China to Taiwan in the ’40s, and then to the United States in the ’60s. Honoring their sacrifice and value for hard work, Courtney is deeply committed to unlocking opportunity — for the portfolio companies she supports, for the AAPI community, and for young women in venture capital.”

Chow is also a board member of the Emerging Venture Capital Association and serves as chair for Battery’s D&I Committee. She previously led product strategy at LinkedIn and was an early employee at Amazon Fresh.

Congratulations, Courtney!

