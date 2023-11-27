Cindy Jabaay, Senior Recruiter at KONE, and current MAnalytics student, Ameesha Khan perform a mock job interview during the KONE event.

Earlier this month, Berkeley IEOR welcomed KONE, a global engineering company focused on innovating elevator and escalator manufacturing, to our campus. KONE, a recognized industry leader, consistently ranks among the world’s most sustainable companies. Notably, KONE was the first in the industry to achieve carbon-neutral manufacturing units worldwide. KONE has also been on the Forbes Best Employer list for multiple consecutive years.

During the event, Susanne Skippari, Executive Vice President of People and Communications at KONE, discussed the company’s commitment to being a great workplace. She emphasized the connection between employee satisfaction and business results, stating, “Our number 1 strategic priority is making sure KONE is a great place to work.”

Konsta Jokipii, the Business Analytics Manager at KONE, highlighted the indispensable role that analytics plays in propelling KONE’s operations. Emphasizing the transformative impact of data-driven decision-making, Jokipii underscored KONE’s commitment to a data-centric approach. Taking the stage next was Raushaun Khullar, an MAnalytics ‘23 alum, who shared invaluable insights into his summer internship experience at KONE. Today, Raushaun holds a position as a data scientist at KONE, embodying the real-world success stories that come from KONE’s summer internship program, which will be returning this summer.

Next, Cindy Jabaay, KONE’s Senior Recruiter, took center stage, offering students a masterclass in the intricacies of crafting impactful resumes and navigating the complexities of behavioral questions in job interviews. Through insightful group mock interviews with current MAnalytics students Ameesha Khan and Rish Campbell, followed by real-time critiques, Jabaay imparted practical wisdom that resonated with aspiring professionals.

Berkeley IEOR is proud to enter its second consecutive year of partnership with KONE. The company’s unwavering dedication to sustainability, coupled with its recognition as a Forbes Best Employer, reinforces the shared values of our two institutions.

