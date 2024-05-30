Pictured from left to right: Mark Asta, Georgios Patsakis, and Robert Phillips enjoy a conversation during the Berkeley IEOR Advisory Board Meeting Reception.

This week, Berkeley IEOR hosted its annual Advisory Board Meeting on campus, bringing together leaders from various fields to provide guidance and insight into the department’s future direction. The day began with a welcome from Dean Tsu-Jae King Liu, who shared comprehensive updates on the College of Engineering’s strategic initiatives and goals. This was followed by a detailed state of the department address from Chair Alper Atamturk. The agenda also included presentations on graduate enrollment trends, a presentation by Marie Pelagie Elimbi Moudio, Ph.D., IEOR ’24, and an inspiring journey shared by Jelo Francisco, a BS IEOR ’24 graduate.

In the afternoon, Diana Chávez, Career Services Director for the Master of Analytics program, highlighted student career outcomes, and Professor Chiwei Yan discussed adaptive pricing strategies for shared rides. The event culminated with a reception at the Women’s Faculty Club, where select student leaders, alumni, faculty, and staff gathered to celebrate the advisory board’s instrumental contributions and foster valuable connections within the Berkeley IEOR community.

