Berkeley IEOR alum Sonita Lontah takes center stage in the latest edition of Manufacturing Today magazine. The feature illuminates Lontah’s remarkable career, from her tenure as a board director at Fortune 100 giants like HP and Siemens to her current roles at Sunrun and TrueBlue. Delving deeper, Lontah reflects on her upbringing in Indonesia, offering insights into her unique leadership philosophy while addressing the hurdles women face in manufacturing. She also shares her forward-thinking perspectives on current industry trends, exploring the transformative potential of AI for enhanced personalization and operational efficiency.

Original article by Manufacturing Today