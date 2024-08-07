BERKELEY, CA – August 2024 – The College of Engineering at UC Berkeley announces the launch of its newly redesigned Master of Analytics website. The revamped site provides an enriched user experience, with improved features and resources designed to serve and attract prospective students.

Offered by the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, The one-year UC Berkeley Master of Analytics degree educates the next generation of industry leaders and professionals in leading-edge analytics methods to solve complex problems, achieve business goals, and create meaningful impact across diverse industries.

The website includes a new recruitment video showcasing students and faculty, updated employment outcomes and class profiles, and comprehensive information on career services, curriculum, application process, and admissions requirements.

We invite you to explore the new website at analytics.berkeley.edu and share it with your networks. You can also access it via the button below.