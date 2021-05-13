Announcing Vishrut Rana as the 2021 Joe Arai Undergraduate Research Fellow

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research is pleased to announce that Vishrut Rana will be receiving the 2021 Joe Arai Undergraduate Research Fellowship, which includes a research experience with a member of the IEOR faculty and a $4,000 stipend.

Vishrut Rana is the 2021 Joe Arai Undergraduate Research Fellow

Vishrut is a rising senior pursuing a major in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research, a minor in Data Science, and the Certificate in Entrepreneurship & Technology. Vishrut also serves as the co-president of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers and is a student employee of the Department supporting content and communications.

Vishrut is excited about the opportunity to learn more about how to conduct research in IEOR and learn how he can be a part of solving some of the world’s largest problems and make an impact.

“As part of our rapidly changing world, I see IEOR research becoming more relevant in the future. While the impact may be spread across many areas – faster computing performance, automation in manufacturing, improvement in financial forecasting, etc. – I am most keen to see the impacts of IEOR research reaching the most vulnerable sections of society,” says Vishrut.

Congratulations to Vishrut on being the 2021 Joe Arai Research Fellow!