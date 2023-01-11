Berkeley IEOR PhD student Anna Deza has won the Best Paper Award at KDIR 2022: 14th International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Information Retrieval. The paper titled “Safe Screening for Logistics Regression with — Regularization” (co-authored by Professor Alper Atamturk) presents screening rules that safely remove features from logistic regression with ℓ0−ℓ2 regularization before solving the problem. Anna’s Best Paper Award comes after winning the Most Popular Poster at the 2022 Mixed Integer Programming Workshop.

Congratulations, Anna!