We are excited to announce the call for nominations for the first-ever Berkeley IEOR Alumni Achievement Award for 2024-2025! This award honors outstanding alumni who have made significant contributions to the field of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, and who embody the spirit of excellence, leadership, and innovation that defines Berkeley IEOR.

Do you know a Berkeley IEOR alum whose achievements deserve recognition? Whether they have made groundbreaking career advancements, demonstrated exceptional leadership, or contributed to the community in impactful ways, we want to hear their story.

How to Nominate:

Eligibility: Nominees must be alumni of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at Berkeley Engineering

Submission: Complete the nomination form: bit.ly/2024IEORAlumAward.

Deadline: All nominations must be submitted by Monday, July 15.

Join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our remarkable alumni and help us recognize those who continue to inspire and make a difference. Your nomination can shine a spotlight on their achievements and provide them with the recognition they deserve. Let’s honor excellence together!

Submit your nomination today.