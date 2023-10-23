IEOR Department Professor and Chair Alper Atamturk has received the 2023 Farkas Prize of the INFORMS Optimization Society, the leading international association for professionals in operations research, analytics, artificial intelligence, and other relevant fields. The Farkas Prize recognizes a mid-career researcher for outstanding contributions to the field of optimization, over the course of their career.

In recognition of his achievements, Professor Atamturk was honored with the prestigious prize during the 2023 INFORMS Annual Meeting. Atamturk received a plaque from Optimization Society and delivered an insightful talk to commemorate the honor. The citation for his prize reads:

The INFORMS Optimization Society 2023 Farkas Prize is awarded to Alper Atamturk in recognition of his outstanding research in methodology and computer implementation of algorithms for integer programming, nonconvex optimization, and optimization under uncertainty, and for work on applications to network design, logistics, portfolio optimization, and power engineering.

Alper Atamturk received his PhD in 1998 from Georgia Tech. In the same year, he joined The University of California at Berkeley, where he is now the Earl J. Isaac Chair and Chair of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR).

Professor Atamturk’s academic work resulted in fundamental results in polyhedral analysis and convexification of problems including mixed-integer conic optimization, submodular optimization, lot sizing, and network design problems. Professor Atamturk’s industrial interactions led to the development of highly impactful portfolio management tools. At Berkeley, Professor Atamturk advised many outstanding students and led the development of the IEOR Master of Analytics. A former chair of the INFORMS Optimization Society, Professor Atamturk has served on the editorial boards of several flagship optimization and operations research journals.

