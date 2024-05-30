Additional Assignment from Berkeley

In April, Berkeley IEOR hosted a day-long conference on AI and optimization, featuring panels on sequential decision-making, ethical AI, transportation electrification, and future AI trends, with working groups, student poster sessions, and networking opportunities.

Established in 2021 with a $20 million NSF grant, the AI Institute for Advances in Optimization (AI4OPT) includes UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, USC, UCSD, UT Arlington, and Clark Atlanta University. IEOR faculty Alper Atamturk, Dorit Hochbaum, and Paul Grigas play key roles in AI4OPT.

Learn more about the Artificial Intelligence Institute for Advances in Optimization