Assistant Professor Zeyu Zheng has been awarded the prestigious Hellman Fellowship. The Society of Hellman Fellows is an endowed program that provides research funding to promising assistant professors who show capacity for great distinction in their chosen fields. Many early career faculty who receive the Hellman Fellowship go on to become award-winning researchers, department chairs, and MacArthur “genius” grant recipients.

The Hellman Fellowship recognizes Zheng and his team of IEOR students, Natalie Andersson, Sophea Bonne, and Lucie Chen, for their proposal to enhance housing subsidy programs to aid low-income families. They aim to design a better housing voucher application mechanism to enhance truthful information reporting, determine the implicit bias against various demographics in the current ranking algorithm for housing voucher allocation, and develop new ranking algorithms to improve fairness and diversity.

Zeyu Zheng joined the Berkeley IEOR faculty in 2018 Fall, after graduating with a Ph.D. in management science and engineering and an M.A. in economics from Stanford University. His research derives simulation theory and develops reliable sequential decision-making tools.

