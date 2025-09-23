UC Berkeley IEOR Undergraduate Program Ranked No. 4 in the Nation by U.S. News

Berkeley IEOR undergraduate program climbs one spot in 2025 rankings

The undergraduate program in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) at UC Berkeley has been ranked No. 4 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, rising from No. 5 last year. The new ranking reflects continued recognition of Berkeley’s strength in preparing students for careers at the intersection of engineering, data science, mathematics, and business.

In addition to the undergraduate ranking, Berkeley’s IEOR graduate programs remain among the best in the nation, holding steady at No. 3 overall. These rankings underscore the department’s role as a leader in research and education in areas such as optimization, machine learning, supply chain management and financial engineering.

The annual U.S. News rankings are based on surveys of academic peers and program-specific data submitted by universities nationwide.

Berkeley IEOR, housed within the College of Engineering, is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach and emphasis on real-world problem-solving. The program combines rigorous mathematical foundations with practical applications in technology, business and public policy.The full list of rankings is available through U.S. News & World Report.