UC Berkeley IEOR Ranked No. 2 in the Nation by U.S. News

The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) at UC Berkeley has advanced to No. 2 among the nation’s best IEOR graduate programs, up one spot from lsat year, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings released April 7.

UC Berkeley College of Engineering maintained its No. 3 overall ranking and continues to hold the top spot as the No. 1 public graduate engineering program in the nation.

The new ranking highlights UC Berkeley IEOR’s standing as one of the country’s leading programs, distinguished by world-class faculty, strong industry partnerships, and a rigorous research agenda.

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