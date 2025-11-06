UC Berkeley IEOR at the 2025 INFORMS Annual Meeting

UC Berkeley IEOR faculty, students, and alumni brought home several awards at the 2025 Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) Annual Meeting. Below is a list of their accomplishments:

Renato D.C. Monteiro, a UC Berkeley IEOR PhD alum (Class of 1988) and Coca-Cola Foundation Chair Professor in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech, has been awarded the John von Neumann Theory Prize. This prestigious honor is presented annually to a scholar who has made fundamental and sustained contributions to the theoretical foundations of operations research and the management sciences.

Alberto Gennaro, a 5th-year PhD student in UC Berkeley IEOR, earned 2nd place in the INFORMS Railway Applications Problem Solving Competition. This highly competitive event challenges participants to apply operations research techniques to real-world railroading problems, offering a glimpse into the complex and dynamic world of railway systems optimization

Wedad J. Elmaghraby, a UC Berkeley IEOR PhD alum (Class of 1998) and Dean’s Chair of Operations Management at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, has been named President-Elect of INFORMS. In this leadership role, Elmaghraby will collaborate with INFORMS members and the Board of Directors to strengthen connections across academia, industry, and government, while advancing research in industrial engineering, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Chiwei Yan, Assistant Professor at UC Berkeley IEOR, was named Runner-Up in the INFORMS Case Competition for his project, “Calyber: A Ridesharing Game.” Developed and refined with the support of UC Berkeley IEOR students over the years, Calyber immerses players in the challenges of ridesharing logistics.

Alper Atamturk, Professor and Director of the Master of Analytics Program, and UC Berkeley IEOR alum Andres Gomez were awarded the 2025 INFORMS Computing Society Prize. The prize is an annual award for the best paper dealing with the Operations Research/Computer Science interface.

UC Berkeley IEOR alumni, faculty, students, and friends came together in Atlanta for the UC Berkeley IEOR Alumni & Friends Reception, kicking off INFORMS 2025 with an evening of lively conversation, light refreshments, and community celebration. See highlights of our community in action throughout the INFORMS 2025 meeting here. View photos from the reception at the link below.