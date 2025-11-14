UC Berkeley IEOR Advisory Board Welcomes Three New Members

From left to right: Peter Wei, Tim Jacobs, and Raymond Ma

UC Berkeley’s Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research has appointed three alumni and industry leaders to its Advisory Board. Raymond Ma of Apple, Peter Wei of Rocket Software, and Tim Jacobs of Walmart join the board in its work to advance the department’s strategic vision and strengthen its industry impact.



Raymond Ma is a product manager at Apple, where he leads product initiatives in identity and access management and security. Before joining Apple, he directed product teams at Amazon Web Services focused on IAM, Organizations, and Accounts services. Ma holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and operations research from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business.



Peter Wei serves as chief operating officer for Go-to-Market at Rocket Software. He previously was a vice president at VMware, leading product marketing, sales specialists, and customer success. Earlier in his career, he held roles in manufacturing at Cisco Systems and consulting at McKinsey & Company. Wei earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and operations research from UC Berkeley, a master’s degree in industrial engineering and engineering management from Stanford University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He also serves on the board of Stepping Stone, the largest adult day health care provider in San Francisco.



Tim Jacobs is vice president of applied AI and machine learning at Walmart, where he oversees global teams working on the integration of generative artificial intelligence into the company’s digital infrastructure. His portfolio includes e-commerce, search, fulfillment, and in-store operational technologies. Jacobs previously held executive and technical leadership roles at Amazon, American Airlines, US Airways, and Sabre. He earned his doctorate in operations research and engineering systems from Purdue University and maintains active research interests in generative AI, pricing and revenue management, mathematical modeling, and stochastic optimization. A licensed professional engineer, Jacobs has authored more than 35 refereed publications and holds multiple U.S. patents in airline and transportation systems. He is an active member of INFORMS and a Fellow of AGIFORS.



The IEOR Advisory Board is composed of volunteer leaders who provide strategic guidance to the department. Board members serve as ambassadors for Berkeley IEOR, help cultivate partnerships across industry and academia, and support initiatives that expand opportunities for students and faculty.



Through their expertise and engagement, advisory board members help ensure that Berkeley IEOR remains at the forefront of emerging trends in operations research, analytics, and technology, and continues to advance its mission locally and globally.