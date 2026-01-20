The Optileague: 5 IEOR-Powered Superheroes

Illustration by Swaleha Masude

In this feature, Class of 2026 UC Berkeley undergraduate Henry Collins shares how IEOR concepts—stochastic models, optimization, automation, data science, and creative design—become superpowers when imagined through the lens of five heroic figures.

Stochasticism: The Randomizer

Born in a quantum lab during a failed particle entanglement experiment, Stochasticism emerged with a mind attuned to uncertainty. Raised by a rogue statistician and a systems engineer, he learned to embrace randomness not as a flaw, but as a force of nature–and a force for good.

Growing up, it was difficult for him to control his abilities and he often destabilized rigid systems by accident, not seeing that this actually made them more adaptive and resilient. He felt ashamed.

But everything changed the day he wandered into a collapsing transit hub with its schedules scrambled, its logistics laid waste, and its people panicked. Instinctively, he let go of control and the rigidity he was taught growing up and leaned into the chaos. Without lifting a finger, he rerouted flows and nudged

probabilities, allowing the hub to reconfigure itself in seconds. That moment changed everything for Stochasticism, who now innovates the world’s most brittle infrastructures: financial markets on the brink, supply chains under siege, cities paralyzed by outdated planning.

He doesn’t promise certainty. He promises possibility. And in a world obsessed with control that makes him both a threat… and a hero.

Optima: The Perfectionist

Optima was made in a factory, but that hasn’t stopped her from saving us humans time and

time again. Despite her chrome exterior, Optima can make decisions just like we can–except at an incredible speed. She doesn’t just calculate, she understands. While others see chaos in complexity, Optima sees clarity. She’s never overwhelmed. She can scan a scrambled supply chain, a haywire hospital, or a failing factory, and, in milliseconds, optimize it into something both efficient and elegant.

But it wasn’t always this easy for her to optimize. Optima uses machine learning algorithms trained on real-world data in order to save the world. Training these algorithms, however, was not an easy task. It took precision, dedication, and a kind heart. Though Optima is not human, she still has empathy. She doesn’t only optimize for cold, hard metrics–she also weighs human impact, emotional cost, and sustainability. She optimizes for the greater good.

Creatix: The Visionary

Creatix harnesses the power of creativity to prototype systems that are as adaptive as they are effective. Their mind is a living simulation engine, capable of planning supply chains, production lines, and essential

networks in mere seconds. Creatix doesn’t just build systems, they reimagine them.

Formerly a retired industrial engineer, Creatix couldn’t help but feel there was something the other superheroes were missing. Despite their powers, their solutions often lacked true, unadulterated imagination. Processes were optimized, but this optimization wasn’t done creatively. Without Creatix, Stochasticism, Optima, AutoKate, and Datamo could only do so much. To solve complex problems, they all needed Creatix–and Creatix needed all of them. Creativity without structure is chaos, and structure without creativity is stagnation.

Together, however, they form a fusion of logic, automation, optimization, and imagination with each hero amplifying the others in pursuit of a world that works for everyone.

Datamo: The Analyst

Datamo understands better than anyone how much the world relies on data. By itself, raw data is messy and complex. But when harnessed by a formidable superhero like Datamo, it becomes a force for innovation and for good.

Datamo can quite literally turn into data. From the inside, he travels through pipelines, infiltrates corrupted databases, and fights chaos at its source. But he wasn’t always this brave. Growing up, Datamo was overwhelmed by how complicated the world seemed and would often use his powers to escape. He found solace in the quiet company of numbers–that was until he snuck into an airport gone awry.

Planes circling in the air were unable to land, flights were delayed, and passengers were disoriented. Friends and family watched as arrival times changed from 20 minutes to 10 hours, and 2 hours to a month. There was no way those planes could stay in the air that long. The data was all wrong.

And so, for the first time, Datamo saw the consequences of neglected data and recognized data not as a refuge, but a responsibility. His responsibility.

AutoKate: The Engineer

Unlike some of her fellow superheroes, AutoKate was not born or made in any lab or factory. She grew up in the suburbs of Maryland, dreaming of a life far away from the cul-de-sacs of her hometown. Except she didn’t dream of a life of fame or fortune–she dreamed of flow. A world where things just worked.

In the late hours of the night, Kate would tirelessly tinker with everything from her microscopic nanobots to her robotic sidekick and best friend “Kenny 3.0”. Like their relationship, AutoKate believes that robots can assist humans in just about anything. Robots aren’t meant to be feared or exploited, but to be appreciated. They are vital for automating systems–and saving the world.

Together, Kate and Kenny automate everything from factories, to security systems, to surgical tasks. Their work isn’t flashy either, it’s vital. While other superheroes chase villains, AutoKate chases inefficiencies. And, so far, she’s kicking their butts.

Story Source