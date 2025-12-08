The innovation power couple: Study shows how patenting boosts pure research

Professor Jennifer Doudna works with a student in her biochemistry lab at the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley. (Photo: Copyright Brittany Hosea-Small)

The new study, published in the journal Science, reveals that researchers who both publish papers and file patents—dubbed “Pasteur’s quadrant researchers” after pioneering microbiologist and chemist Louis Pasteur—produce work that is more novel and more influential than those who stick to just one activity. The finding challenges long-held assumptions that scientists should focus pure research and leave applications to others.

“Having some understanding of the application of your research—as you do it—actually increases the impact of your science,” says study co-author Lee Fleming, a professor with appointments at UC Berkeley Haas and UC Berkeley Engineering (Industrial Engineering & Operations Research). “The old linear model is that real scientists do pure science and don’t want to get their hands dirty. Our work adds to the evidence that the linear model is probably wrong and that we should encourage scientists to think about their application while they are doing their research.”

Original article by Scott Morrison @ UC Berkeley Haas