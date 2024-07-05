Philip Kerger joins the IEOR Department as an Assistant Teaching Professor

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research is excited to announce that Phillip Kerger will be joining the department as a new assistant teaching professor beginning in Fall 2024.

Dr. Phillip Kerger brings a rich academic background and diverse research experience to UC Berkeley. He completed his PhD in Applied Mathematics at Johns Hopkins University, where his research focused on optimization, classical and quantum algorithms, and complexity. Professor Kerger’s work at NASA’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL), in collaboration with USRA, allowed him to delve into distributed quantum algorithms. Prior to his PhD, he earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Fordham University, where he conducted research on parameter estimation for heavy-tailed stochastic processes.

Dr. Kerger is deeply passionate about teaching. At Johns Hopkins University, he served as the primary instructor for multiple courses and was recognized as a teaching fellow in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics, along with several awards for his work as a teaching assistant. Dr. Kerger’s enthusiasm for teaching and his innovative approach to complex mathematical problems, particularly those involving optimization and machine learning, will undoubtedly inspire and benefit the students at UC Berkeley.

The Department and IEOR community wishes Dr. Kerger congratulations on his appointment and looks forward to welcoming him to Berkeley!

