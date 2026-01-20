The AI Supply Chain Whisperer

Anthony Noguera ‘95

When Anthony Noguera arrived at UC Berkeley in the 1990s, he could not have foreseen that his graduate studies in industrial engineering and operations research would one day take him all over the world and allow him to redefine how global supply chains operate.

After more than two decades at NVIDIA, Anthony is harnessing the power of AI to make business applications faster, smarter, and more efficient. His journey—rooted in the Philippines, shaped by UC Berkeley’s rigorous intellectual environment, and continually reinvented to meet an ever-evolving world—demonstrates how determination, curiosity, and a mission-driven mindset can redefine what’s possible across industries

From Manila to the Bay

Raised in the Philippines, Anthony earned a mathematics degree from the University of the Philippines before joining his parents, who had emigrated to Union City, California. When it came time for graduate school, he applied to several universities but ultimately chose UC Berkeley. His decision was guided by both principle and proximity.

“Public education shaped who I am,” he says. “That value began at the University of the Philippines and led me to UC Berkeley. Whatever I pursued after my studies, I wanted it to be grounded in a public education.”

The transition wasn’t easy. “It was a shock to me how challenging the IEOR coursework was at UC Berkeley and how brilliant my classmates were,” Anthony says. “But that pushed me to work even harder and become more resourceful.”

Among those who shaped his experience were Professors Candace Yano and Robert Leachman, whose teachings and guidance became cornerstones of his later work.

“Throughout my career at NVIDIA, building supply chains from the ground up, I’ve often gone back to Professor Leachman’s textbook and even some of his diagrams,” he says. “For me, IEOR was the perfect combination of theory and practice, and professors like Leachman and Yano made all the difference.”

Anthony also credits much of his professional resilience to his Filipino upbringing. “As Filipinos, we have a sense of patience. We are laid back. But I’m also very diligent,” he says. “Not taking things too seriously has helped me develop strong relationships, which are critical in this field. Operations research is both creative and collaborative. That balance between focus and flexibility has helped me succeed.”

After graduating from UC Berkeley, Anthony joined SAP, the world’s largest enterprise resource planning software company. The position allowed him to apply his UC Berkeley education on a global stage: collaborating with major corporations, traveling extensively, and eventually working with NVIDIA.

That partnership evolved into a full-time role. Over the next two decades, Anthony advanced through NVIDIA’s IT, analytics, and operations teams before becoming Director of AI for Business Applications, where he now leads the development of cutting- edge tools that integrate artificial intelligence into the company’s global infrastructure.

Since its founding, NVIDIA has pioneered accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, and ignited the era of modern AI. NVIDIA is now driving the platform shift of accelerated computing and generative AI, transforming the world’s largest industries and profoundly impacting society.

Long before artificial intelligence became a household topic, Anthony was paying close attention. At

NVIDIA’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC), he witnessed a demonstration that changed his understanding of what was possible: a program writing its own code.

“Many people think statistical forecasting, operations research, or machine learning are AI,” he says. “But those methods still require a person to do the work. Real AI is different—it’s training an engine with vast amounts of knowledge so it can reason and create something you hadn’t thought of. When I saw that demo, I thought, ‘This is really happening.’”

That realization came years before the rise of ChatGPT and other generative models. For Anthony, it confirmed a belief that AI could one day serve as a tool that helps people perform at their best, regardless of background or expertise.

“If you don’t use AI, you risk falling behind,” he says. “I truly believe once it’s fully developed, AI will aid everyone.”

Building the Future: The AI Planner

Recognizing AI’s potential, Anthony made a bold career move. After years running SAP and other traditional Business Applications in the IT department at NVIDIA, he moved to build something entirely new: the Business Applications AI team at NVIDIA. Soon after, he began recruiting a team of experts in operations research, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs) to explore how AI could transform enterprise systems.

One of his team’s most significant achievements is the AI Planner, an intelligent platform designed to manage NVIDIA’s massive and intricate supply chain. Built on NVIDIA NIM microservices, the AI Planner integrates LLMs, NeMo Retriever, and NVIDIA cuOpt NIM to reduce re-planning time from hours to mere seconds. It can forecast demand, optimize inventory, manage risk, and reroute inefficiencies almost instantaneously.

Beyond its technical power, the AI Planner signals a paradigm shift for the entire industry. Traditional supply chain systems depend on human oversight and static models. The AI Planner, by contrast, learns continuously by adapting in real time to market shifts, production bottlenecks, and global disruptions. As more companies adopt similar systems, the implications reach far beyond NVIDIA. The AI Planner’s architecture could redefine how global organizations manage operations, creating supply chains that are not only faster and more efficient but also smarter, more transparent, and more resilient.

Looking Ahead

Today, Anthony continues to focus on AI innovation at NVIDIA, advancing tools that strengthen complex supply chains. He’s also turning his attention to mentorship—hoping to inspire the next generation of Berkeley engineers to push boundaries of their own.

“I owe a lot to my education,” he reflects. “Berkeley gave me the structure to think critically and the confidence to innovate. I want to pass that forward.”

That spirit of learning and purpose continues to shape Anthony’s outlook—one rooted in public education and strengthened by experience. And now, his connection to Berkeley has taken on new meaning. His daughter Ania Noguera, a double major in Molecular Cell Biology and Public Health and current junior at UC Berkeley, represents the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers.

For Anthony, seeing her walk the same campus paths where his own journey began is both humbling and hopeful—a reminder that innovation, like education itself, is never finished.

