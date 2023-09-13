Campanile

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications for an assistant teaching professor specializing in teaching relevant courses at the undergraduate and master’s levels. This senate faculty position carries full membership in the IEOR Department and the Academic Senate. Rights and responsibilities are comparable to the standard professorial track, with the primary responsibility being teaching and teaching-related tasks, and secondary responsibility professional and/or scholarly activity.

The primary focus of this position is teaching core courses in the IEOR Department’s Master of Analytics, Master of Engineering, and undergraduate programs; and developing teaching pedagogy, particularly in the areas of computing, databases, optimization, probability/statistics, machine learning, and data analytics. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis before the deadline, and early application is recommended.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are core values at UC Berkeley. Successful candidates for our academic positions will demonstrate evidence of a commitment to these values.

To apply, please visit: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF04059

Full job description can be viewed below.

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications for an assistant teaching professor specializing in teaching relevant courses at the undergraduate and master’s levels. This senate faculty position carries full membership in the IEOR Department and the Academic Senate. Rights and responsibilities are comparable to the standard professorial track, with the primary responsibility being teaching and teaching-related tasks, and secondary responsibility professional and/or scholarly activity.

The IEOR department offers the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees and is at the forefront of research and teaching of operations research and analytics methods, as well as the advancement of quantitative solutions in the areas of healthcare, logistics and transportation, supply chains, energy, security, finance, and e-commerce. The department has strong ties with other departments in the UC Berkeley College of Engineering and enjoys close relationships with the College of Computing, Data Science, and Society and the Haas School of Business.

The department has recently launched a new professional Master of Analytics degree program with strong ties to technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. The one-year in-person Master of Analytics program trains students in computing and data-driven analytical methods for optimization, probability/statistics, machine learning, and database design, with relevant industry context. The assistant teaching professor will play a major role in the success and further development of this exciting degree program. For more information on the Master of Analytics program, please visit analytics.berkeley.edu.

The primary focus of this position is teaching core courses in the IEOR Department’s Master of Analytics, Master of Engineering, and undergraduate programs; and developing teaching pedagogy, particularly in the areas of computing, databases, optimization, probability/statistics, machine learning, and data analytics. To learn more about our department and its programs, please visit ieor.berkeley.edu. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis before the deadline, and early application is recommended.

The Department is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty, including dual career couples and single parents. We are also interested in candidates who have had non-traditional career paths or who have taken time off for family reasons, or who have achieved excellence in careers outside academia. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit: http://ofew.berkeley.edu/new-faculty.

Candidates will also have to demonstrate how they plan to contribute through research, teaching, and mentoring to the core values of the IEOR Department: integrity, excellence, dignity, and justice. Candidates should know that financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals, with the full backing of the College of Engineering. Examples of ongoing programs in the College are available at: engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.

QUALIFICATIONS

Basic qualifications (required at time of application)

PhD (or equivalent international degree), or enrolled in PhD or equivalent international degree-granting program at the time of application.

Preferred qualifications

One or more years teaching experience at the college level.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Document requirements

-Curriculum Vitae – Your most recently updated C.V.

-Cover Letter

-Statement of Teaching

-Statement on Contributions to Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Statement on your contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including information about your understanding of these topics, your record of activities to date, and your specific plans and goals for advancing equity and inclusion if hired at Berkeley (for additional information go to https://ofew.berkeley.edu/recruitment/contributions-diversity).

-Teaching Evaluations

-Authorization to Release Information Form – A reference check will be completed only if you are selected as the candidate to whom the hiring unit would like to extend a formal offer. Download, complete, sign, and upload the Authorization to Release Information form.

Reference requirements

-3 required (contact information only)

Letters will be requested from candidates who are being seriously considered (long list)

Apply link: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF04059

Help contact: rpauling@berkeley.edu

CAMPUS INFORMATION

UC Berkeley is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The excellence of the institution requires an environment in which the diverse community of faculty, students, and staff are welcome and included. Successful candidates will demonstrate knowledge and skill related to ensuring equity and inclusion in the activities of their academic position (e.g., teaching, research, and service, as applicable).

The University of California, Berkeley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/NondiscrimAffirmAct

In searches when letters of reference are required, all letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality prior to submitting their letter.

As a University employee, you will be required to comply with all applicable University policies and/or collective bargaining agreements, as may be amended from time to time. Federal, state, or local government directives may impose additional requirements.

JOB LOCATION

Berkeley, CA

