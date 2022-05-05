What was your favorite part of your Wheel of Fortune experience?

Meeting all the contestants! I met about 20 other college students during the episode taping. We now have a group chat and text each other from time to time. It was a pleasant surprise to make so many new friends, and it made the 11-hour taping that much more fun.

Did you take home any important life lessons?

II learned that if you have the slightest interest in something, you should go for it, even if it seems crazy or out of reach. All it takes is making that first step and then following through. Who knows, maybe you will win Wheel of Fortune! Trust yourself, and don’t be afraid to try something new. Step out of your comfort zone. As a first-generation, low-income student, I also have learned to not let your background determine what you can achieve!

How did being a IEOR student at UC Berkeley prepare you for your experience as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune?

As a UC Berkeley student, you get used to applying for many different things. For example, if you want to join a club, you have to apply to become a member. Those application and interview experiences prepared me for my Wheel of Fortune audition and interview. As a student at Berkeley, I recognize professional advancement and career-building are essential, but I also want to make sure and enjoy each moment for itself. During the Wheel of Fortune taping, I tried to stay in the moment and enjoy the game instead of fixating on winning the money. I noticed the other contestants who performed well had the same attitude. They were enjoying the experience and maintaining a positive attitude.

What are your post-graduation plans?

I am going to Portugal to participate in Study Abroad’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation program, which will last for a month. When I come back, I will begin my job search. I am especially interested in Product Design Engineering/Industrial Design roles in the Bay Area or Los Angeles Area.

Any words of Advice for Current Students?

My advice is to cherish your time at Berkeley. As a student during the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve learned to value my time with my classmates on campus.

Avey was recently featured in IEOR’s May Newsletter