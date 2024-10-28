Ronald W. Wolff, distinguished professor emeritus and former chair of the Industrial Engineering

and Operations Research (IEOR) Department at the University of California, Berkeley, passed

away on October 24, 2024, at the age of 90, leaving a profound legacy of academic excellence

and philanthropy.

Ron began his academic journey at the Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western

Reserve University) in 1962, where he earned his Ph.D. in Operations Research under the

mentorship of John D. C. Little (1928–2024), renowned for “Little’s Law.” Among Ron’s major

contributions to queueing theory is his 1982 paper, “Poisson Arrivals See Time Averages

(PASTA).”

Dr. Wolff, celebrated for his pioneering work in stochastic processes and queueing theory, was

a foundational figure in the IEOR Department at UC Berkeley for many decades. His

contributions to the field have been widely recognized as groundbreaking, influencing not only

his colleagues and the academic community but also industries worldwide.

Beyond his academic achievements, Ron was deeply committed to nurturing the next

generation of engineers and scholars. He generously established a faculty chair and a graduate

student fellowship in Berkeley IEOR to support future leaders in the field.

Ron’s career at Berkeley was marked by a passion for discovery and a dedication to his

students. He was revered by colleagues and students alike not only for his intellect but also for

his approachability and mentorship, shaping the careers of countless young minds.

An avid wine enthusiast, Ron possessed extensive knowledge of wines, which he loved to share

with friends and colleagues. A down-to-earth person, Ron also had a deep affection for

Labrador Retrievers, even naming one of them “Queue.” His gentle humor, wise counsel, and

compassionate spirit will be sorely missed.

Ron is survived by his partner, Jack Maclean, as well as his friends, colleagues, and the many

students whose lives he touched. His legacy will live on through the Ronald W. Wolff

Endowment, continuing his impact on industrial engineering and operations research for

generations to come.

Learn more about Ronald W. Wolff