The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (Berkeley IEOR) at UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has announced an update to one of its core undergraduate programs. As of August 2024, the Bachelor of Arts in Operations Research and Management Science (ORMS), a degree that has graduated hundreds of successful students since its inception in 2006, is renamed the Bachelor of Arts in Analytics. BA in Analytics is offered to students in the College of Letters and Sciences.

The name change, along with curricular updates, reflects the continually evolving landscape of data-driven decision-making, industry’s rising demand for analytics professionals, and the increasing importance of analytics, such as optimization, stochastic modeling, and machine learning, in better utilizing the power of data in the workforce.

Students will benefit from this change as the new degree program introduces a Python for Analytics course, equipping them with highly sought-after Python skills, the go-to programming language for building AI applications, machine learning models, and contributing meaningfully to cutting-edge projects in today’s data-driven world. In addition, courses on machine learning and database design are added as requirements to the new Analytics degree.

“Analytics is what comes after data. It is the means to harness the power of data to make better decisions. The name change from ORMS to Analytics reflects the modernization of the IEOR department’s research programs and curricula. It clarifies the program’s focus and reflects the rising demand for analytics professionals across all sectors of the economy, from healthcare to sports, from transportation to entertainment. The Analytics program equips students with strong quantitative and data skills and trains them to apply these skills in their areas of interest through flexible concentrations,” said Alper Atamturk, Chair of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

The Bachelor of Arts in Analytics degree offers STEM-designated courses that provide students with a solid foundation in mathematics, business, and data analytics. Since analytics professionals often lead projects and collaborate with engineers, they must possess a strong understanding of technical and engineering concepts and principles. This includes knowledge of data structures, systems design, and the application of machine learning algorithms. Beyond the core curriculum, students are prepared to lead complex data-driven projects and work effectively with multidisciplinary teams, ensuring they are well-equipped to drive innovation and strategic decision-making in various industries.

The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research’s decision to change the name of its Bachelor of Arts degree program reflects its commitment to providing a forward-thinking education. By aligning the curriculum with the evolving needs in the workplace, the department ensures that graduates are equipped with the knowledge and skills demanded for solving challenges in the digital economy.