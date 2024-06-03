Berkeley Staff Excellence Award Ceremony Apr 30

Rebecca Pauling, Berkeley IEOR Department Manager, has been honored with the 2024 Excellence in Management (EIM) Award. This award, now in its 36th year, recognizes managers who have effectively led their teams to significant accomplishments. The 2024 award theme, “Cultivating Staff, Harvesting Success: Recognizing Excellence in Management,” celebrates individuals who excel in fostering staff development, integrity, and a collaborative culture.

Through her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to staff development, Rebecca has been instrumental in helping the department effectively serve its students and manage enrollment surges, particularly with the rapid expansion of the Master of Engineering and Master of Analytics programs. Under her guidance, Berkeley IEOR staff has also expanded from a small group of 3 to a robust team of 10.

The Excellence in Management Award ceremony was held on April 30 and featured keynote addresses by Chancellor Carol T. Christ and Chief People & Culture Officer Eugene Whitlock.