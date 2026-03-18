Professor Xin Guo’s Research Selected Among 50 Landmark Papers in Mathematics of Operations Research

A research paper by Professor and Department Chair Xin Guo has been selected as one of 50 landmark papers published in Mathematics of Operations Research (MOR), commemorating the journal’s 50th anniversary.

Established in 1976, Mathematics of Operations Research is a quarterly, peer-reviewed journal that publishes foundational research in areas central to operations research, including optimization, game theory, stochastic models, machine learning and simulation methodology. To mark its 50th year, the journal’s senior editors selected 50 papers — one representing each year of publication — highlighting work that reflects the evolution of the field over five decades.

Guo’s paper, “Entropy Regularization for Mean Field Games with Learning,” was chosen to represent 2022.

The paper addresses how large populations of decision-makers — human or algorithmic — learn and adapt in complex, uncertain environments. Drawing on tools from reinforcement learning, a central area of artificial intelligence, the research provides a rigorous mathematical analysis of entropy regularization, a technique widely used to improve the efficiency, stability and convergence of learning algorithms.

Guo and her collaborators show that entropy regularization produces time-dependent learning policies and accelerates convergence to equilibrium in mean field games, a framework used to model strategic interactions among many agents. The work also introduces a policy-gradient algorithm that enables agents to learn an optimal exploration schedule — balancing experimentation with performance — over a finite time horizon.

While theoretical in nature, the results strengthen the mathematical foundations of AI systems that operate in large-scale, multi-agent settings, including financial markets, supply chains and distributed autonomous systems. By clarifying how entropy regularization improves the stability and convergence of learning in these environments, the research provides rigorous insight into how complex adaptive systems can learn more reliably and efficiently over time.

In anniversary remarks, journal leadership described the selected papers as “a very small selection from an outstanding collection of contributions” that together trace the intellectual history of modern operations research. The recognition places Guo’s work within a curated retrospective of scholarship that has helped define and expand the field since the journal’s founding.

Editor’s Comments on the 50th Anniversary of Mathematics of Operations Research: