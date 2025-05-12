Assistant Professor Chiwei Yan Awarded NSF EAGER Grant to Advance Research on Autonomous Mobility

Assistant Professor Chiwei Yan

Berkeley IEOR Assistant Professor Chiwei Yan has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Early-concept Grant for Exploratory Research (EAGER) to support his project, State-Aware Demand Control to Facilitate Shared Use of Autonomous Mobility.

The project explores new models and algorithms to promote ride-pooling and shared use in emerging autonomous mobility systems. By leveraging real-time network states, the research aims to reduce zero-occupancy trips, alleviate urban traffic congestion, and improve overall system efficiency.

In addition to its technical contributions, the project includes the development of an educational game focused on pricing and matching strategies in shared-ride systems. The game is intended to engage and inspire students interested in transportation systems and operations research.

The NSF Early-concept Grants for Exploratory Research (EAGER) program supports exploratory work in its early stages on untested, but potentially transformative, research ideas or approaches. This may involve radically different approaches, new expertise, or novel disciplinary or interdisciplinary perspectives.

