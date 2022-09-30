Prof. Yano receiving the Female Career Award in June.

Courtesy of HEC Lausanne.

The University of Lausanne Business School (HEC Lausanne) selected Professor Yano as the new laureate of its Female Career Award this past June in recognition of her pioneering research in operations management, and her efforts to educate the next generation of IEOR scholars.

Among her distinctions, the award recognizes Yano’s contributions to addressing various concerns of uncertainty in production, inventory management, and logistics, as well as interdisciplinary problems involving operations and marketing. Especially noteworthy are Yano’s citations on Google Scholar, which exceed 6500.

Yano was also recognized for her role in various scientific societies including INFORMS and IISE, as well as her editorial work in top scientific journals, such as IISE Transactions, where she served as editor-in-chief. Professor Yano is also the co-founder of WORMS (Forum for Women in OR/MS of INFORMS).

“Prof. Yano is an exceptional woman, both from a professional and human point of view. While she has had an outstanding career as a researcher in the field of operations management, her contributions to the education of young people in general, and her support of many female doctoral students in particular, are just as important, if not more so, in the context of the Female Career Award,” said Professor Ann van Ackere, Director of the Operations Department at HEC Lausanne.

HEC Lausanne celebrated Yano’s career during an award ceremony in June, which also featured a research seminar on Store Brand Positioning and Pricing in the Presence of Retail Competition delivered by Yano.