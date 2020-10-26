Prof. Paul Grigas selected as finalist for the INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group Paper Competition

Paul Grigas, Berkeley IEOR

Berkeley IEOR Professor Paul Grigas has been selected as a finalist of the 2020 INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group (JFIG) Paper Competition for his work titled Smart “Predict, then Optimize”, co-authored along with colleague Adam Elmachtoub from Columbia University.

Grigas and Elmachtoub were selected for proposing a new prediction and optimization framework, called Smart “Predict, then Optimize” (SPO), which directly leverages the optimization problem structure for designing better prediction models. A key result of their work has been the development of SPO loss function which measures the decision error induced by a prediction.

Grigas and Elmachtoub will present their work along with the other finalists at the upcoming INFORMS meeting on November 8, 2020. Berkeley IEOR congratulates the researchers for their selection and wishes them the best for the final presentation and award ceremony!

The abstract to the paper is provided below. To access to paper, click here.