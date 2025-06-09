New Endowed Professorship to Support Rising Faculty Talent in Berkeley IEOR

The UC Berkeley Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research is pleased to announce the creation of The Robert and Catherine Cliff Professorship in IEOR. Established through a generous gift from Bob Cliff (PhD ’71) and his spouse Catherine, this professorship will support an early-career faculty member in the department, helping launch the next generation of faculty leaders in research and teaching.

Bob Cliff has long been a champion of Berkeley IEOR. As an engaged alum and advisory board member, he has played a vital role in strengthening the department’s strategic focus and national profile. His insights have shaped priority research areas, including sustainable supply chains, healthcare systems, and the future of energy.

“Thanks to Bob and Cathy’s generosity, we will be better equipped to attract and retain top talent,” said Alper Atamturk, Chair of the IEOR Department. “This gift empowers the next generation of scholars to lead transformative research that addresses some of society’s most pressing challenges. It reflects Bob and Cathy’s deep commitment to the long-term success and global impact of Berkeley IEOR.”

Bob’s Berkeley journey began with a BS in IEOR in 1966, followed by a PhD in 1971 under Professor Crossman. Rather than pursue an academic career after receiving a faculty offer from MIT, Bob brought his industrial engineering expertise to the business world. His first consulting assignment, improving workflow at the Bank of California, boosted both efficiency and employee satisfaction. He later contributed to the early success of Mastercard’s San Francisco operations, reinforcing the critical value of IEOR in industry.

These early successes led him to found Cliff Consulting, Inc., a firm focused on project strategy, operations improvement, and executive partnerships. Over a 30-year career with 33 clients, Bob built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, data-driven solutions. Since retiring in 2012, he has become a strong advocate for leveraging IEOR skills to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time: climate change.

The Robert and Catherine Cliff Professorship in IEOR will ensure that talented early-career faculty have the resources and support they need to thrive. We are deeply grateful to Bob and Catherine for their visionary investment in the future of Berkeley IEOR.