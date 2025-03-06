Lulu Zhang, KONE’s Head of Technology and Services, engages with UC Berkeley students during the “AI, Analytics, and Recruiting Tomorrow’s Innovators at KONE” event on October 2024

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research at UC Berkeley (Berkeley IEOR) is pleased to announce the launch of the KONE Fellowship for Future Analytics Leaders, a new fellowship that underscores the growing partnership between KONE, a global leader in urban mobility solutions, and UC Berkeley’s Master of Analytics program, known for its world-class faculty and leading-edge curriculum.

Awarded annually, the KONE Fellowship for Future Analytics Leaders will support graduate students in the Master of Analytics program who demonstrate exceptional potential in applying analytics to solve critical challenges in urban mobility and sustainability. By investing in these promising scholars, KONE is not only empowering the next generation of data-driven innovators but also reinforcing its commitment to advancing solutions that benefit industries and communities worldwide. “I am extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with UC Berkeley and the establishment of the KONE Fellowship for Future Analytic Leaders,” says Ken Schmid, Executive VP, KONE Americas. “This initiative not only exemplifies KONE’s dedication to accelerating digital transformation in our industry, but also our commitment to empowering the next generation to develop solutions that shape the future of cities.”

Since its launch in 2022, the UC Berkeley Master of Analytics program has prioritized industry-engaged learning. This fellowship marks a significant milestone, laying the foundation for future initiatives that will drive innovation and empower graduates to make a lasting impact on industry.

For more information about the KONE Scholarship for Future Analytics Leaders and the Master of Analytics program, please visit analytics.berkeley.edu.

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings.

About UC Berkeley Master of Analytics

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at UC Berkeley is at the forefront of analytics, operations research, and decision sciences. The Master of Analytics program prepares students for careers in data-driven decisions by equipping them with advanced technical skills, industry-relevant experience, and access to leading experts in the field.