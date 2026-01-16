Ken Goldberg’s ‘Ancient Wisdom’ Exhibition Heads to San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Stefanie Atkinson Schwartz

An interdisciplinary exhibition by UC Berkeley IEOR Professor Ken Goldberg and multidisciplinary artist Tiffany Shlain will open in San Francisco on Jan. 22. Ancient Wisdom: Trees, Time, and Technology, created by the married collaborators, bridges art, artificial intelligence and ecological inquiry and was previously featured on the cover of UC Berkeley IEOR magazine. The exhibition will be presented at the San Francisco location of the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art following its fall 2024 debut in Los Angeles.

The exhibition interweaves multiple conceptions of time, drawing on California and Jewish history, mathematics, the development of written language and dendrochronology—the scientific practice of reading time through tree rings. These themes are presented alongside explorations of artificial intelligence, examining both its creative potential and its broader social implications.

A central work in the exhibition, Tree of Knowledge, features a 10,000-pound cross-section of a fallen eucalyptus tree, salvaged from the Bay Area. One face is smooth, the other rough, emphasizing both human intervention and natural history. Using the ancient technique of pyrography—writing with fire—Shlain burned 160 questions into the wood, organized across six thematic categories that span feminist history, Jewish narrative tradition, humor and fundamental human inquiry.

Goldberg’s contributions draw on his research in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence. One interactive component invites Bay Area residents to upload photos of San Francisco trees, which an AI system uses to identify species, estimate planting dates and generate brief written tributes and digital images. The project reflects Goldberg’s view of AI as both a creative tool and a technology that raises concerns about privacy, attention and human connection.

The San Francisco presentation will be accompanied by an expanded slate of public programming, including artist-led tours and conversations that further explore the exhibition’s themes. Scheduled events include:

Ancient Wisdom Artist Talk @ di Rosa SF

Tu BiShvat Artist Talk and Celebration

February 1 | RSVP HERE

An Afternoon of Feminist Art + Action with Tiffany

March 7 | RSVP HERE

Art, Artifice & AI: Conversation with Whitney Curator Christiane Paul & Ken Goldberg

March 12th | RSVP HERE

Krista Tippett in Conversation with Tiffany & Ken

March 26th | RSVP HERE

Closing Party

April 11th | RSVP HERE

April 11th | RSVP HERE

Ancient Wisdom: Trees, Time, and Technology has received coverage from several national and regional arts and culture outlets. The exhibition has been reviewed by Hyperallergic and Cultured, and featured in J. Weekly, which explored the project’s engagement with Jewish history and environmental themes. Most recently the collaboration was highlighted by the East Bay Times.

Read Ancient Wisdom: Exploring the Intersection of AI, Art, and Nature, featured in last year’s UC Berkeley IEOR magazine, here.