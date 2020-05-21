Katta G. Murty Best Paper Prize awarded to Matt Olfat

Matt Olfat was named as the 2020 recipient of the Katta G. Murty Best Paper Prize. The award faculty committee selected Matt for his phenomenal work on “Optimization Hierarchy for Fair Statistical Decision Problems” with Anil Aswani.

The Katta G. Murty Prize, established in 2006 as a gift from IEOR alum Katta Murty (’68 PhD IEOR), is an annual competition for graduate students in the IEOR Department for exceptional papers focused on optimization.

Matt was also awarded the Cal Cybersecurity Fellowship in 2019

The abstract from “Optimization Hierarchy for Fair Statistical Decision Problems” can be found below. To read more, click here.