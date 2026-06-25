Job Market Placements for Our 2026 Graduating Doctoral Students

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IEOR - Designing a More Efficient World
Alberto Gennaro
Senior associate in Machine Learning at JP Morgan Chase
Jinghai He
Quantitative Researcher at Two Sigma
Sukanya Kudva
Scientist at Uber’s Ads & Offers Team
Jisun Lee
Postdoctoral Fellow at Georgia Institute of Tech
Joo Seung Lee
AI/ML Software Engineer at Google
Ziyang Liu
Optimization Engineer at Uber
Shuo Sun
Assistant Professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison
Runhan Xie
Senior Staff Data Scientist at Palo Alto Networks