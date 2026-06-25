Job Market Placements for Our 2026 Graduating Doctoral Students

Alberto Gennaro in front of Sather Tower

Alberto Gennaro

Senior associate in Machine Learning at JP Morgan Chase

Jinghai He in graduate regalia

Jinghai He

Quantitative Researcher at Two Sigma

Sukanya Kudva with the bay in the background

Sukanya Kudva

Scientist at Uber’s Ads & Offers Team

Jisun Lee's headshot

Jisun Lee

Postdoctoral Fellow at Georgia Institute of Tech

Joo Seung Lee's headshot

Joo Seung Lee

AI/ML Software Engineer at Google

Ziyang Liu

Ziyang Liu

Optimization Engineer at Uber

Shuo Sun's headshot

Shuo Sun

Assistant Professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison

Runhan Xie's headshot

Runhan Xie

Senior Staff Data Scientist at Palo Alto Networks