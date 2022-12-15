Congratulations to Berkeley IEOR Professor Javad Lavaei, who continues to receive accolades for his prolific research activity and impact. Lavaei was recently named Fellow of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Association (AAIA), the highest level of membership in the organization. According to the association, Lavaei was selected for his “outstanding achievements in the area of optimal control.”

The Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Association (AAIA) is an academic, non-profit and non-governmental organization that comprises 1,054 academicians worldwide. AAIA fellows are the top researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs in AI-related fields. They come from world-renowned universities and leading industries. As fellows, they work to promote the development and application of AI through academic research, academic exchanges, science education, science exhibitions, academic conferences, academic publications, summer/winter camps, and other activities.

Lavaei has also been awarded the IEEE CSS Antonio Ruberti Young Researcher Prize, recognizing “outstanding and highly interdisciplinary contributions to distributed control, nonlinear optimization, and innovative applications to energy systems.” The award is given annually to a young researcher, under the age of 40, in recognition of outstanding research contributions in systems and control, as well as the promise of their future contributions to multidisciplinary research, innovation, and impact on theory or real-world applications.

Professor Javad Lavaei is a leading expert in control theory and power systems. He has won numerous awards including the NSF Career Award, DARPA Young Faculty Award, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research Young Investigator Award, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, and many more.

Before UC Berkeley, Lavaei was an Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering at Columbia University from 2012 to 2015. He received an B.Sc. degree in electronics engineering from Sharif University of Technology in 2003 and an M.A.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from Concordia University in 2007. He obtained his Ph.D. in Control & Dynamical Systems from the California Institute of Technology under the supervision of Profs. John C. Doyle and Richard Murray in 2011, where he was the recipient of the Milton and Francis Clauser Doctoral Prize for the best university-wide Ph.D. thesis, entitled “Large-Scale Complex Systems: From Antenna Circuits to Power Grids.” After receiving his Ph.D., Lavaei spent one year as a postdoctoral scholar of Electrical Engineering at the Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University.

