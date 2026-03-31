Ingrid Ramirez selected for EDGE Consortium Scholars semiconductor program

2026 Edge Scholars Cohort. (Photo courtesy of Lesley Nesbitt)

Ingrid Ramirez, a fourth-year undergraduate in the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at the University of California, Berkeley, is among 11 students nationwide selected for the EDGE Consortium’s flagship Scholars program. As part of the program, Ramirez joined peers from six leading universities for an immersive site visit to Burlington, Vermont, where participants engaged with industry and academic leaders across the semiconductor ecosystem.



The EDGE Consortium is a coalition of 14 leading academic institutions dedicated to developing the next generation of talent for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. Its Scholars program identifies high-potential undergraduate and graduate students and connects them with industry partners, research opportunities, and professional development experiences aimed at building a diverse and highly skilled workforce. Site visits—such as the Burlington program—serve as a cornerstone of this effort, bridging classroom learning with real-world industry exposure.



During the visit, Scholars explored the full semiconductor innovation pipeline, from foundational research to large-scale manufacturing. The cohort toured GlobalFoundries’ advanced Fab 9 facility, examined design and technology development at Marvell, and engaged with researchers at the University of Vermont’s specialized laboratories.



“This visit gave our Scholars a rare opportunity to see the semiconductor ecosystem in action—from university laboratories to global manufacturing—and to better understand the critical role this industry plays in our nation’s technological future,” said Lesley Nesbitt, program director.



You can learn more about EDGE Consortium at edgeconsortium.org/