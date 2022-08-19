IEOR is proud to welcome 83 new students to our brand new Master of Analytics program, which will kick off during today’s orientation event. Students from our inaugural class represent countries all over the world and bring extensive experience in applied mathematics, finance, economics, computer science, and much more. Over the next year, our MAnalytics class will have access to the renowned faculty and facilities of UC Berkeley where they will be trained in the latest data-driven analytical methods and tools for optimization, statistics, simulation, risk management and more. Outside of the classroom, they will engage with industry and gain important career-building connections for their post-graduate success.

After a few quiet summer months, we are excited to see the campus buzzing with activity again!

