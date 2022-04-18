A rendering of the new Engineering Student Center, which is slated to open early in 2025. (Image by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)

Powered by a $30 million challenge match grant from an anonymous alum, UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has raised more than $74 million in gifts to transform the engineering student center into a vibrant hub of learning and discovery, cross-disciplinary collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The renovation and expansion of our Engineering Student Center reflects a transformation in the culture of engineering to be more welcoming and inclusive,” said Tsu-Jae King Liu, dean of engineering. “Berkeley Engineering students will go on to design and build the future; we want the place where they learn, collaborate and innovate together to support and inspire them to make our world more equitable, healthy and sustainable for all.”

Read Full Article

Story Source

Original article written by Kirsten Mickelwait @ UC Berkeley News.