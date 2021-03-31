IEOR ranked #3 for graduate programs

McLaughlin Hall portico

Latest U.S. News & World Report national rankings place Berkeley IEOR #3 for industrial engineering graduate programs

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research at the University of California, Berkeley has maintained its number three ranking for best graduate programs in industrial engineering among 200 schools evaluated by US News & World Report.

Berkeley’s College of Engineering was #3 overall with top three rankings for civil engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, materials engineering and mechanical engineering departments.

The statistical data was collected in fall 2019 and early 2020. Rankings were calculated based on a weighted average of 10 indicators, including peer assessment, recruiter assessment, student selectivity, mean GRE quantitative score, acceptance rate, student-faculty ratios, percentage of faculty in the National Academy of Engineering doctoral degrees awarded, research activity and research expenditures.